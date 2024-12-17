On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the state of the WWE NXT women’s division and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWE LFG show: “It’s going to be a system to where, who’s going to come out at the end of the day with the best team, who’s going to put together the best team, who’s going to teach their team the most about this business in a limited amount of time. One thing about this business is also, it’s a very selfish business but it’s a very selfless business at the same time. It’s got a whole lot to do with what the business is truly all about. Even though we want to win, we know it takes more than us to win, even my team. My team has to make everybody look as good as they possibly can.

“I think that’s what it’s going to be about at the end of the day, as far as how this business was formed and what this business was truly built on. And that is everybody going out and understanding what their job is at that point in time. I think that’s what this show is going to bring to light more than anything. It’s going to let the fans come behind the curtain just a little bit and see, not just what it’s like behind the curtain but how hard it is to be behind the curtain. How stressful it is to be behind the curtain, how competition drives you, or bends you or sometimes break you. It has so many different elements to it. I think that’s why, for me, I love it.”

Booker T on the WWE NXT women’s division: “The ladies, man, the ladies. You’ve gotta give the ladies their props, man because they are really doing some really, really good work right now. I really believe NXT’s women’s division is the strongest roster in the wrestling business today. And I’m not just saying that because Roxanne Perez is the champion. She wasn’t even at the show, she wasn’t even there. But the ladies in NXT right now, they are taking it to another level bar none, the best in the business today.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.