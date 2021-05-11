BOOM! Studios Announces New Day Origin Story Comic Book

BOOM! Studios’ latest WWE comic book will tell the origin story of the New Day. The company announced on Monday that WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1 will release in July and will be written by Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker, with art by Daniel Bayliss.

The announcement reads as follows:

BOOM! Studios, in partnership with WWE, today revealed the brand new two-issue limited series WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY, available in July 2021 featuring WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, by writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Kingston, Woods and Big E have collectively won 11 Tag Team Championships in WWE, including the longest reign in WWE history! This new series will allow fans to discover the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were together than apart.

“Collaborating with my colleague Austin Walker so we could tap into the personalities of The New Day to tell the origin story of this history-making trio has been an incredibly enriching experience,” said Narcisse. “We tried to write a love letter to an unseen side of WWE history, and I’m so excited that WWE fans everywhere will finally be able to read how Kofi, Xavier, and Big E came together to form sports entertainment’s most electrifying tag team.”

WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 features main cover art by series artist Bayliss and variant cover art by acclaimed illustrators Rahzzah (Wolverine) and Ernanda Souza (King in Black: Captain America).

“When Evan Narcisse and I started planning WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, we realized right away that it was a perfect fit. Kofi, Big E, and Xavier are as extraordinary as the very best comic book heroes, and their journey from up-and-coming underdogs to de facto superstars is one of struggle, identity, and perseverance. All of that, plus bright and vivid art from Daniel Bayliss? That’s a dream match if ever there was one.” said Walker.

WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY is the newest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to critically acclaimed original series, including BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney; We Only Find Them When They’re Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo; Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo; Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera; Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora; Proctor Valley Road by Grant Morrison, Alex Child, and Naomi Franquiz; and the upcoming Eve by Victor LaValle and Jo Mi-Gyeong. The imprint also publishes popular licensed properties, including Dune: House Atreides from Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, and Dev Pramanik; Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers from Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, and Francesco Mortarino; and Magic from Jed McKay and Ig Guara.

Print copies of WWE THE NEW DAY: POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 will be available for sale in July 2021 exclusively at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.

For continuing news on WWE THE NEW DAY and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.