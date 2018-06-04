BOOM! Studios Announces New WWE: NXT Takeover Comic Series

BOOM! Studios and WWE have announced a new WWE: NXT Takeover weekly event comic book series. The series launches in September. The full announcement is below:

BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced WWE: NXT TAKEOVER, a weekly event series on-sale in September 2018.

NXT has become WWE’s third global brand, and the launching pad for some of today’s biggest Superstars including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and many more.. Now, learn the untold stories behind NXT in this special weekly event from writer Dennis Hopeless (WWE) and artist Jake Elphick (WWE: WrestleMania 2018 Special).

Each issue of WWE: NXT TAKEOVER will focus on different Superstars from different eras of NXT:

Week One – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – THE BLUEPRINT #1: In 2012, Triple H and Dusty Rhodes head to Florida to begin the newest era of WWE.

Week Two – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – PROVING GROUND #1: The Demon King, Finn Bálor, enters the NXT Universe and is confronted by Samoa Joe.

Week Three – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – INTO THE FIRE #1: The Empress ofTomorrow, Asuka, begins her rise to the NXT Women’s Championship, and Bobby Roode becomes “Glorious.”

Week Four – WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – REDEMPTION #1: Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler make the move to NXT and immediately leave their mark.

WWE: NXT TAKEOVER features connecting variant covers by Marco D’Alfonso, along with main covers by Lucas Werneck (The Blueprint), Aaron Dana (Proving Ground), David Nakayama (Into The Fire) and Audrey Mok (Redemption).

“The Superstars of NXT are responsible for some of the greatest moments in sports entertainment history and we’re thrilled to show readers the secrets behind the rise of WWE’s third global brand,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “From Seth Rollins to Shayna Baszler, each of your favorite NXT Superstars will get their moment to shine in this weekly event.”

WWE: NXT TAKEOVER is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Big Trouble in Little China, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, andKlaus.

Print copies of WWE: NXT TAKEOVER will be available for sale in September, 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.