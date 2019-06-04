wrestling / News
BOOM! Studios Cancels WWE Comic Book
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE comic book is coming to an end at Boom! Studios. PWInsider reports that the series, which launched in 2017, has ended as of issue #25. That issue was released in February of this year.
Per the site, several subscribers to the comic were told of the book’s ending via email on Tuesday. Dennis Hopeless (All-New X-Men, Cable and X-Force) wrote the series, which featured original stories about WWE characters.
More Trending Stories
- Shane Helms Reveals How His Singles Match and Win Over The Rock in 2003 Came About
- Jon Moxley Discusses His Awkward Interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho