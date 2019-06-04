BOOM! Studios Cancels WWE Comic Book

– The WWE comic book is coming to an end at Boom! Studios. PWInsider reports that the series, which launched in 2017, has ended as of issue #25. That issue was released in February of this year.

Per the site, several subscribers to the comic were told of the book’s ending via email on Tuesday. Dennis Hopeless (All-New X-Men, Cable and X-Force) wrote the series, which featured original stories about WWE characters.