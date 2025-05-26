Border Brawl Results 5.25.25: Nic Nemeth Faces Santino Marella, More

The TNA co-produced Border Brawl show took place on Sunday with USA vs. Canada matches up and down the card. You can see the results from the Niagara, Canada show below, courtesy of Fightful:

The scoring system went as follows

* 0 Points for a double DQ, no countout or draw

* 1 Point for a standard victory (Pinfall, submission, countout or DQ)

* 2 Points for a quick victory (in under five minutes)

* 3 Points for a lighting victory (in under one minute)

* Sami Callihan def. William Trudeau (1 – 0 USA)

* Kelly Kelly appeared in a backstage segment playing the heel and bragging about Team USA getting the first win before Allie and The Mountie showed up to remind her it’s nowhere near over yet.

* Courtney Rush def. Victoria Crawford (2 – 1 Camadia)

* Moose & JDC def. Channing Decker & Jesse Bieber (Tied 2 – 2)

* Brutus Beefcake appeared and cut a backstage promo say that he was cheering on the Americans.

* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer def. Champagne Singh (3 – 2 USA)

* Frankie Kazarian def. Cody Deaner (4 – 2 USA)

* Matt Hardy was seen backstage, having been attacked.

* The Northern Armory def. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers (4 – 3 US)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat was canceled because Blanchard said she wasn’t cleared to wrestle, so Blanchard brought out Vipress.

* Vipress def. Jody Threat (5 – 3 USA)

* Eric Young def. Matt Hardy (5 – 4 USA)

* Flag Match: Santino Marella def. Nic Nemeth. (5 – 5 Tie)

* Matt Hardy, Tommy Dreamer, Cody Deaner, Santino Marella, and Jody Threat def. The System. The winners waved both USA and Canadian flags after the match.