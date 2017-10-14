Botched! 10.14.17: No Pulp Fashion, Jim Cornette’s Indecent Exposure, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in pro wrestling wants to be in, Botched! Lots of just bizarre stuff happened in the world of wrestling this week. You got Bray Wyatt turning himself into a woman, Jimmy Jacobs getting fired for taking a picture, just all kinds of whacky stuff. This column’s not about behind the scenes stuff though, we’re all about the weird stuff that happens live and in public if you will daddy.

1. What happened to Pulp Fashion?: The Fashion Files made their glorious return at Hell in a Cell! Everybody rejoiced except the Ascension, whose friend request was denied. The appearance of a glowing briefcase at the end was to lead into Breezango’s next case…

Pulp Fashion! Sounds great, right? Only one problem…there wasn’t a Pulp Fashion segment on Tuesday night! I’ve grown accustomed to false advertising from promoters, but when you promise a Breezango segment, you better deliver. At least they got to be in the #1 contender four-way, and the Usos & New Day put them over on the microphone.

2. Ziggler doesn’t quite make Roode Famous: Most of the Hell in a Cell show got over pretty well with the audience, but Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode’s match was mostly met with the sound of crickets. It wasn’t entirely their fault due to the position of the match on the show, but things felt a bit off and disjointed. Like this attempted Famouser at 3:10 in the video.



To be honest, I’m kind of picking at nits here. Dudes did good work in the ring this week, what do you want from me?

3. Biscuit Butt ain’t a bad thing: We can all agree that nicknames for heels are fun, right? Especially heels like Alexa Bliss that spend most of their time making fun of people. In the world of wrestling there’s nothing wrong with Alexa getting some of it back, and that’s what Mickie James did at 3:31 of the video below:

Biscuit Butt? I have no idea what that means, so since it’s 2017 I go to Urban Dictionary to find out. Apparently it’s “a small, but lifted butt. Cute and in shape”.

That’s not much of an insult. Then again, maybe that’s how WWE gets around the whole bullying thing. Mickie’s actually complimenting Alexa’s posterior, which frankly deserves all the compliments it gets.

4. Watch out, camera dude!:The TJP/Rich Swann feud keeps chugging along on 205 Live in-between Enzo Amore promos. Everybody’s so caught up in Enzo and ignoring these two guys. At least the cameraman notices them, though he noticed them a little too much here.

205 Live cameraman takes a bump pic.twitter.com/siWwSCtdj7 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) October 11, 2017

You gotta give these guys some space!

5. Jim Cornette Gone Wild: It’s kind of funny. Jim Cornette has spent an inordinate amount of time the past couple of years complaining about how Joey Ryan uses his reproductive organ in his wrestling matches. Now he gets himself in the news for accidentally exposing himself in public.

Cornette’s explanation matched up with what I figured happened when I heard about it & saw part of the clip. Y’know, when you wear those loose tracksuit pants you have to be careful when you’re pulling them down.

Hopefully next time Corny will be smart enough to wear some briefs.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!