Botched!: Black’s Mass, Ruby’s Electric Chair, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild couple of weeks in the world of professional wrestling. Tons has gone on. Here’s some stuff that didn’t quite go right…

1. Wrong Ruby

It was nice to see Ruby Soho debut at AEW All Out. The only problem, and this is a pretty common one in today’s social media age, is that they used the wrong Twitter handle in their big post. You gotta wonder what @rubysoho’s mentions look like.

I’m sure @stevecook gets all kinds of hate after these articles get posted.

2. Not quite Black Mass

The Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes match on Dynamite got some mixed reviews. I thought Dustin had a fine showing, but Black probably needed to be showcased more. A couple of rough spots too, including the finish at 2:45:

Pretty easy to figure out what happened though: Dustin Rhodes is taller than most of the people Malakai has faced. If he tried it on Paul Wight, he’d probably kick the dude in the ass.

3. Two for the price of one again

Powerhouse Hobbs & Dante Martin had themselves a nice match on Dynamite, but there were a couple of rough points. For one, Hobbs got his bell rung at 2:20 in the below video. He did too good a job of catching Dante on a dive, it seems.

Then as a bonus at 3:35, you get Tony Schiavone & Jim Ross calling a spinebuster a powerbomb. You’d think they’ve seen enough of both moves, but people get excited in the moment.

4. It’s electric

I imagine if one found themselves in an electric chair, they wouldn’t quite be sure what to do. That’s what happened to Ruby Soho at 1:25 in the video below.

Looks like they were trying to do a reverse rana & Jamie Hayter couldn’t quite get her part of the move right. It’s not an easy thing to do, even though some wrestlers like to take a reverse rana every match no matter who they’re wrestling.

5. Tough to tell who wins anything anymore

It’s true. You see debates long after things are officially decided because one side believes the other side is lying. I mean, it looked like Nikki A.S.H. won this match since the referee counted three for her, and the announcers thought so too, but the ring announcer had different ideas. They also played Tamina’s music for some reason.

Technically Nobody won the match Because Nikki was pinning the Tamina And she kicked out And Refree and Announce both did botch by saying Tamina is winner Where nobody won This Tamina vs Nikki Ash was a botch #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/232qRGgzCy — Arman Khan(I m All Elite) (@KhanAew) September 14, 2021

Wonder if the ring announcer & music player are friends of Drake Wuertz.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!