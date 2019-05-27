Botched!: Corey Looks Like Renee, Styles Can’t Take A Hip Toss, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was all about the Money in the Bank this week, along with some 24/7 action and a bunch of other stuff. To be honest, it’s tough to tell sometimes in ladder matches what’s a botch and what isn’t. Most of the bumps are destined to end so badly that even if everything goes right it still looks terrible. So I’m trying to play it safe this week and go with stuff that was obviously messed up.

1. Corey & Renee look so similar

When I look for stuff that’s obviously messed up, I look for Jonathan Coachman. In his defense, he had to be confused by Sonya Deville & Zelina Vega going at it. I mean, who wouldn’t be?

watching MITB and avoiding spoilers but so far it's good pic.twitter.com/JTEy62K4sR — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 20, 2019

Corey, Renee, it’s all the same. Can any of you out there claim that the WWE announcers don’t all blend together? I mean, maybe Nigel McGuinness stands out with his accent, but the rest of them are all the same to me.

2. Even AJ Styles botches sometimes

AJ Styles is one of my favorite wrestlers of the twenty-first century. That doesn’t mean he’s perfect. Even the legends can mess up the most basic of moves from time to time.

A hip toss. Dude sandbagged a hip toss. Like, really? I don’t even know what to say here.

3. Brock takes out at least three people at ringside

NOBODY EXPECTS THE BROCK LESNAR! Monty Python had a similar sketch ages ago about the Spanish Inquisition, and these days WWE presents Brock in that fashion. It was so unexpected that Ali paused with his mouth agape while having the MITB briefcase in his hands. Brock’s entrance didn’t end without some unexpected casualties.

Take that, Camera Crew.#MITB pic.twitter.com/8ET7QwR8Pr — GIF Skull – Double or Alimony Payments #AEWDoN (@GIFSkull) May 20, 2019

Honestly, he probably meant to do that. The man’s got Vince by the twig & berries & can do whatever he wants. He knows that.

4. Bad night for Samoa Joe

Your United States Champion Samoa Joe had no problem dealing with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. He had plenty of problems here at Money in the Bank. First, Rey sat on the man’s rather large nose & broke it, then he pinned him while shoulders were up.

Is Joe supposed to be the babyface here? Sure seems like it!

5. Loud Becky One-Belt

I feel like Becky Lynch is even more untouchable than AJ Styles is among the Internet crowd these days. But we need to notice when she’s breaking kayfabe rather loudly.

i like becky but she's been drinking loud juice these past few weeks pic.twitter.com/jZeNGRmYni — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 21, 2019

Couldn’t Becky have waited a little bit for Billie Kay to wander into the area she could reach with her dropkick? You never would have seen Randy Savage yelling for somebody to come closer, unless it was the cameraman during one of his promos or something.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!