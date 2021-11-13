Botched!: Ropes, Xyon Quinn’s Happy Accident, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been the usual craziness in the world of wrestling over the past couple of weeks, and we’ve got the usual nonsense for you gathered up into one place. Lots going on, so let’s get to it.

1. Naomi is Distracted

A good majority of the people I hear from would like Naomi to be given a chance. She’s at least gotten a storyline lately, though it’s resulted in little but one-minute matches so far. Unfortunately not everything has run smoothly, as shown at 1:40 in the video below:

If you’re one of those people that thinks WWE hates Naomi, here’s your evidence, as they usually edit these things out of their official videos.

2. Table No-Sells Abadon & Britt

I’m a fearless man, and Abadon scares the living crap out of me. The table wasn’t nearly as scared though, as the first minute of the video below will prove:

I feel like the only way they were breaking that thing is if Britt, Jaime Hayter & Rebel all slammed into it at the same time.

3. Side Effect?

I’ve been doing this thing long enough that announcer botches don’t get me as much as they used to. Perhaps I sympathize with them as somebody that used to do podcasts and botched every other word. Sometimes something stands out to the point where it does merit mention, like in 1:00 of the video below.

Big Money @MATTHARDYBRAND seized on an opportunity to punish @orangecassidy on #AEWDynamite. TOMORROW NIGHT, Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will meet in a Lumberjack Match LIVE on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vYEgSa6k16 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021

I mean, Matt Hardy’s only been doing Twists of Fate for a little over twenty years, right? As smart a guy as Excalibur is, he should get that one right.

4. Jacy vs. The Ropes

You gotta like the potential of Jacy Jayne. Good look, good presence, the future’s bright for her. Unfortunately, it’s not quite the future yet, and she’s still working on things, as we’ve seen in this column. This week’s NXT featured another issue with Jacy and the ring ropes.

Again, it’s no big deal. She’s young and will improve. One wonders if WWE is going to give these current NXT folks the same amount of time they gave the old ones.

5. Quinn Makes The Most Of It

Jake Roberts loves to tell the story of how he invented the DDT. He had Len Denton in a hold, slipped & fell down, taking Denton with him. Jake jumped up, acting like it wasn’t an accident, while Len was smart enough to stay down. One of the most legendary moves in pro wrestling was created. Given that it’s a Jake Roberts story, it might be 100% BS, but it goes to show that having the ability to spin your mistakes into success is crucial for survival.

Xyon Quinn didn’t get up high enough on a leapfrog, or his opponent didn’t get low enough. Either way, what ended up happening as a result looked pretty cool.

What do we call it? 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FCF9V5h8JI — Xyon Quinn (@DanielVidot) October 30, 2021

Can he replicate it in future matches? Probably, with practice. What technically was a botch could end up being anything but.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!