Bow Wow Training With Rikishi To Become A Wrestler

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bow Wow

It seems Bow Wow was serious. A week after announcing that he wanted to join the WWE and wrestle when his last album debuts, the rapper revealed that he has been training with Rikishi.

He wrote: “I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN

He’s also been taking shots at wrestlers, particularly the faces like Damian Priest.

