wrestling / News
Bow Wow Training With Rikishi To Become A Wrestler
It seems Bow Wow was serious. A week after announcing that he wanted to join the WWE and wrestle when his last album debuts, the rapper revealed that he has been training with Rikishi.
He wrote: “I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN”
He’s also been taking shots at wrestlers, particularly the faces like Damian Priest.
I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021
Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. 👀 🐰 🚫 … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021
A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name 😂😂 (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up. 😂
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- Backstage Rumor on Main Event for Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life