Bow Wow Training With Rikishi To Become A Wrestler

It seems Bow Wow was serious. A week after announcing that he wanted to join the WWE and wrestle when his last album debuts, the rapper revealed that he has been training with Rikishi.

He wrote: “I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN”

He’s also been taking shots at wrestlers, particularly the faces like Damian Priest.

Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. 👀 🐰 🚫 … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021