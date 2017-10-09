Bradley Cooper Still a Possibility to Star as Vince McMahon For Upcoming Biopic

– It was previously reported that Bradley Cooper has been offered the lead role in the upcoming Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium, where he would play the WWE Chairman. PWinsider now reports that that Cooper is awaiting an updated version of the film’s screenplay before making a decision on whether to take on the role. The current plans are to begin filming in the spring of 2018, but that depends on getting casting and a final, approved shooting script in place.

The film was written by Craig A. Williams (Underdog) in 2015 and has since had several rewrites. It’s believed that after WWE Studios got involved, the script would have changes to remove parts that the McMahon family wouldn’t like. There was an extensive report back in April about hte various script details from the screenplay at the time, which may have been changed. There were more risque elements that wouldn’t be factually accurate.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (This Is Us, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) will direct. WWE Studios head Michael Luisi and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworn will produce, with Zaftig Films’ Charlie Gogolak executive producing.