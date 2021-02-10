Brandi Rhodes On Her AEW Dynamite Promo With Jade Cargill, Why She Wanted It to Be Unscripted

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Brandi Rhodes discussed her AEW Dynamite promo with Jade Cargill, how others reacted, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Brandi Rhodes on when she found out about her pregnancy: “We were building to a match. I had just had the singles match with Anna Jay, and everybody was like, ‘That was a really great match.’ Then we were supposed to have a tag match with me and Red Velvet against Tay Conti and Anna. We were really looking forward to it and really excited. We were going to plan some of the aspects of that match, and I was meeting Ricky [Starks] at the Nightmare Factory. It was that morning I found out that I was pregnant.

“I was like I can’t just not go to the Nightmare Factory, but at the same time, I’ve gotta stop doing stuff. It was really crazy. My doctor even said, ‘You should finish what you’re doing. It’s not gonna hurt anything.’ I was so minuscule pregnant that two of my doctors, both of them said it was fine. I was like do you really know what I do though? They follow what I do and were like, ‘You’re absolutely fine.’ I could never live with it if something happened. I remember I went to the training and just sat around and stretched.”

On her interaction with Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite: “That’s how that promo came about with Jade. I wasn’t gonna do anything with that. I hate when I spill over into multiple stories, but it happens a lot because you start something, and then they figure out the logical person to bring in to here is Brandi or Cody, or the girls will pitch something with me in it. That was supposed to happen and end that, then this new thing with Jade was supposed to happen. I wasn’t supposed to do that promo that night, but I was like I can’t wrestle.

“Tony said, ‘I want you to have this interaction and do this promo.’ He was like, ‘Have you ever seen Curb Your Enthusiasm where Vivica Fox is with Larry and Suzy comes to the door, and Vivica shuts the door in her face?’ I was like can I curse for that? He was like yeah, and I did it, and it was the funnest thing ever. I would love to do that again someday. It was so cathartic. Also, Jade is a great person to play off of because she had not done anything yet. I was saying to her to not get thrown off by me. I’m gonna go to 100, so don’t take anything personally or don’t look at me. Do what you need to do. She was perfect. She was perfect mocking me. So, I’m sad. ”

On the reaction to the promo: “No one has seen me like that. When they’ve seen character stuff with me, it’s always calm. I never go to 100. I’m always at like 60. So, I think it surprised a lot of people. It opened up a conversation about code-switching, which I don’t think is a conversation people should have if they’re not black. Code-switching is when you take on a certain voice tone persona for certain groups of people. The problem with that is, when it comes to me, when I’m actually mad, that doesn’t exist. It’s not real. 100 is high for me. Nothing matters except what I have to say and think.

“That’s what I did there in that I didn’t know anything she was saying and that’s by design. I didn’t want to know her promo. She comes in the ring, and she’s an absolute specimen of a human being. She’s touching my husband, saying he has a small dick, and all these things I didn’t know were gonna happen. So, I’m getting amped up. I knew I was gonna cut her ass up. I’m so glad she’s doing this because that made it easier for me. I just went out there with real anger and emotion and said a bunch of stuff. They forgot to bleep a lot of it and they were behind because they’re not used to me doing that. It was great.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.