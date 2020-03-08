wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Gets A Neck Tattoo

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brandi Rhodes AEW Revolution

Brandi Rhodes is showing some solidarity with her husband Cody, as she got her own neck tattoo recently. The Chief Brand Officer of AEW got a Mickey Mouse tattoo. While Cody’s is large and clearly visible, Brandi went for something a little smaller and got it right behind her ear.

She wrote: “Branded by the Mouse… the concept of the #HiddenMickey has always fascinated me…there’s one…he’s hiding out in other spots too including my house!

