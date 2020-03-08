wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Gets A Neck Tattoo
March 7, 2020
Brandi Rhodes is showing some solidarity with her husband Cody, as she got her own neck tattoo recently. The Chief Brand Officer of AEW got a Mickey Mouse tattoo. While Cody’s is large and clearly visible, Brandi went for something a little smaller and got it right behind her ear.
She wrote: “Branded by the Mouse… the concept of the #HiddenMickey has always fascinated me…there’s one…he’s hiding out in other spots too including my house!”
Branded by the Mouse… the concept of the #HiddenMickey has always fascinated me…there’s one…he’s hiding out in other spots too including my house! 😯 pic.twitter.com/kvwTCDkL1E
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 7, 2020
