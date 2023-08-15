Brandi Rhodes On Her Reaction To Cody Rhodes’ Injury, Wanting Him To Work Hell in a Cell

Brandi Rhodes recently revealed what her immediate reaction to Cody Rhodes’ torn pec was, and why she wanted him to work his Hell in a Cell match afterward. Rhodes famously tore the pectoral muscle days before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell last year, and Brandi talked about that period during an interview with Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her initial reaction to Cody telling her about the injury: “It’s so disappointing on my part because he called and he said to me, ‘Don’t panic.’ And immediately I thought, ‘The baby fell. Something happened there at the hospital.’ So I went, ‘Oh my god, what what what what what? Just tell me.’ And he goes, ‘I think I tore my pec.’ And I said, ‘Oh thank god. You’ll be fine. The baby, though.’ But then of course I was like, ‘Did you really, are you sure?’ And yeah, he had torn it.”

On Cody deciding to work the Hell in a Cell match: “I was that person that wanted him to. And I did check with Doc Eamon to make sure that I was giving sound advice. And I was like, ‘Well if nothing really worse can come of the situation if you feel okay with it, then I’m giving my blessing too.’ I was a performer, so I know the feeling. If you can, you want to make it happen, and those people are counting on you. People bought tickets for the show, to see the main event with Cody and Seth. So yeah, if you can do it, do it.'”