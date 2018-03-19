wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Battles Elias During Ultimate Deletion (Pic, Video)
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman took on Elias in the American Airlines Arena during the airing of Ultimate Deletion on Raw. You can see a pic and video below of Strowman battling Elias.
Per WZ, Braun beat Elias and then Kane came out to attack Braun. Braun got the upper hand and put Kane through a table.
why yall are watching the #UltimateDELETION at home, im watching elias vs braun #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/VmkAMavoT4
— . (@imthebosslegit) March 20, 2018
update kane went through a table #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/VAeKfN6kp2
— . (@imthebosslegit) March 20, 2018