Braun Strowman Battles Elias During Ultimate Deletion (Pic, Video)

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias Braun Strowman WWE Raw 2518

– Braun Strowman took on Elias in the American Airlines Arena during the airing of Ultimate Deletion on Raw. You can see a pic and video below of Strowman battling Elias.

Per WZ, Braun beat Elias and then Kane came out to attack Braun. Braun got the upper hand and put Kane through a table.

