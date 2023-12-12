Braun Strowman Considers Roman Reigns His Arch Nemesis

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman discussed wanting to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns again. Strowman stated, “Never, I’m never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I’ll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief.”

Strowman was sidelined earlier this year due to a neck injury. He later underwent neck fusion surgery in June.