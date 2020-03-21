Braun Strowman Gets Heat on Social Media for Rant on Evil Uno Comments, Says Wrestlers Should Change Jobs If They Can’t Pay Their Bills

– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has found himself in the middle of some social media controversy, after some recent comments made by AEW’s Evil Uno regarding support for indie wrestlers through the current coronavirus pandemic, which is putting a great deal of indie wrestlers out of work with events and shows being cancelled. Braun Strowman, using his personal account, made some rather abrasive comments that have been getting him heat across Twitter. You can see a screenshot of his now-deleted comments and read them below:

Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions. That’s why I quit strongman. I loved it, but I couldn’t afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon wanting someone else to take care of me I went out and worked harder than I ever have in my life to get to where I am. What happened to being accountable for your own actions????!!! And for anyone that goes that’s easy for you to say you’re a WWE Superstar just and and FYI 7 years ago I moved to Florida with everything I owned in a Kia Soul with $150 to my name when I started this!!!

After his comments surfaced and started spreading on Twitter, Strowman would argue and respond to a number of comments from fans taking issue with his remarks. After a fan asked if something like the current global pandemic happened to him when he was still a strongman competitor, Strowman wrote, “Let’s see I’ve dug ditches shoveled dog crap worked on cars bailed hay I’ve done it all. You act like I was born with a sliver spoon in my mouth we got by as a family when I was a kid. I would have done what i always did then. Found a way to survive”

When a Twitter user wrote that Strowman should use his money to help put it forth to founding a cure to the coronvirus. Strowman wrote in response, “I literally donated 5k of my own money to research this week and have been working really hard with company’s I’m affiliated with to help with charity’s and to get funds and supply’s to people that can’t physically take care of there selfs.”

He later added, “Man I was raised with very little and what I’ve gotten in life took a lot of work. I hate the term celebrity I’m a redneck with a cool job. Sucks not being able to work I’m right there with everyone. I’m honored y to o be able to help people in need.”

Another user commented, “Let’s say half of the current WWE roster took your ‘advice’ years ago. We wouldn’t have the stars we have now. The success rate of the industry is not that high but the passion is through the roof. Let people dream and do what they need to do to achieve it.”

Braun Strowman later wrote in response, “Not saying don’t dream at all. Everyone is taking this so far out of context. It’s this simple sometimes you have to change your dreams. Trust me I know that’s a hard pill to swallow but twice in my life I’ve given up what I loved because I couldn’t survive doing it thats all”

In response to a Twitter user asking what out of work wrestlers should do write now, he stated: “Well every local restaurant by me is begging for delivery drivers Amazon just announced they were looking to hire 100k drivers during this Theres lots of stuff to do I’ve actually helped deliver groceries thisweek to people that couldn’t go out and do it there selfs.”

At one point, he also wrote, “Where the hell did I say stop being poor lol. I said sometimes in life you have to change what is important to you is all. Never took a dig at being poor. Life’s tuff I know we’ve all been through crap.” You can see some of those tweets and exchanges below.

