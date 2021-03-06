Braun Strowman To Demand Apology From Shane McMahon On RAW

WWE has announced that Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon on Monday’s episode of RAW. This is the latest segment for RAW after a Bobby Lashley Championship Celebration was announced earlier today.

Braun Strowman is one angry monster, and he wants answers.

The Monster Among Men feels like Shane McMahon has been out to get him in recent weeks. From excluding him from the Elimination Chamber Match, to not automatically giving him a WWE Championship opportunity, Strowman has some gripes. Matters were made worse last week when Shane may have inadvertently cost Strowman and Adam Pearce the Raw Tag Team Titles in their match against The Hurt Business, so now an apology just may be in order.

Will Shane McMahon grant Braun Strowman’s demand and issue an apology to The Monster Among Men?