wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Sings Karaoke, Upcoming Funko Pop! Vinyls, Nikki Cross Shares ‘What’s in the Box’ Video
April 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman revealed on his Instagram a clip of him singing some karaoke. You can check out the clip he shared below.
– Funko released a new look at upcoming WWE Funko Pop! vinyl figures. The new series includes Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Elias with his guitar, Bret Hart in his sunglasses and The Undertaker.
– Nikki Cross released a new video today where Shelton Benjamin receives a mysterious box. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- More Notes on Superstar Shakeup: Cancelled Plans For Tag Team, Becky Lynch’s Status, More
- Details On Original Plans For Enzo and Cass At G1 Supercard And Plans Going Forward
- Cody Says Ex-WWE Talent Is 5% of AEW Roster: ‘You’ve Gotta Be Able to Cut It’
- Gail Kim Says Impact Has Better Product Than WWE, Explains Tweet Slamming Vince McMahon’s Booking