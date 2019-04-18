wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Sings Karaoke, Upcoming Funko Pop! Vinyls, Nikki Cross Shares ‘What’s in the Box’ Video

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Braun Strowman revealed on his Instagram a clip of him singing some karaoke. You can check out the clip he shared below.

Funko released a new look at upcoming WWE Funko Pop! vinyl figures. The new series includes Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Elias with his guitar, Bret Hart in his sunglasses and The Undertaker.

– Nikki Cross released a new video today where Shelton Benjamin receives a mysterious box. You can check out that video below.

