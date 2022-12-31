wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Accepts Challenge From LA Knight For WWE Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will do battle at the Royal Rumble next month. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown saw LA Knight come out to interrupt a promo by Wyatt, challenging the latter to a match at the January 28th PPV. Wyatt accepted and after, Uncle Howdy came out and confronted Wyatt, then stood next to him before turning to hit him with Sister Abigail.
The match is (outside of the men’s and women’s Rumble matches) the first announced for the show, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network from San Antonio.
Looks like Bray Wyatt accepts @RealLAKnight's challenge for the #RoyalRumble 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/unKTALOV4V
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED?!?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lenXLKnn5l
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
