Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas & JoJo Offerman Reportedly Dealing With Viral Meningitis

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new report says that Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and JoJo Offerman have been off TV due to viral meningitis. Pittsbugh Times reporter Justin LaBar noted that the three are dealing with the condition right now and has “no info” on Wyatt’s status for his match against Finn Balor at TLC this Sunday:

Wyatt and Dallas missed this weekend’s live events and haven’t appeared since the Raw on October 2nd. Most people with viral meningitis usually get better within seven to ten days, though in some cases it can take a matter of months to get better.

