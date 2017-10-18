Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas & JoJo Offerman Reportedly Dealing With Viral Meningitis

– A new report says that Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and JoJo Offerman have been off TV due to viral meningitis. Pittsbugh Times reporter Justin LaBar noted that the three are dealing with the condition right now and has “no info” on Wyatt’s status for his match against Finn Balor at TLC this Sunday:

Seems Bray, Bo and JoJo haven't been at TV or events because of viral meningitis. Unfortunate. I have NO INFO on Sunday for Bray. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) October 18, 2017

Wyatt and Dallas missed this weekend’s live events and haven’t appeared since the Raw on October 2nd. Most people with viral meningitis usually get better within seven to ten days, though in some cases it can take a matter of months to get better.