Various News: Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas Miss Weekend Live Events, Mick Foley Posts Photo With Kurrgan
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were off of this weekend’s RAW live events. They also weren’t at last week’s TV tapings. Wyatt hasn’t wrestled since a dark match at the October 2 RAW, where he lost to Finn Balor.
– Mick Foley posted a photo of himself with Kurrgan at the London Comic Con. Kurrgan worked for WWE from 1997 to 1999.
Really good to see @WWE alum & #Oddity member @Robert_Maillet #KURRGAN today at the #LondonComicCon pic.twitter.com/TKIfQLKfGB
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 14, 2017