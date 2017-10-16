Various News: Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas Miss Weekend Live Events, Mick Foley Posts Photo With Kurrgan

– Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were off of this weekend’s RAW live events. They also weren’t at last week’s TV tapings. Wyatt hasn’t wrestled since a dark match at the October 2 RAW, where he lost to Finn Balor.

– Mick Foley posted a photo of himself with Kurrgan at the London Comic Con. Kurrgan worked for WWE from 1997 to 1999.