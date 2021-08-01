wrestling / News
Various News: Bray Wyatt Comments on Last WWE Appearance, Memorial For Bob Ryder Next Weekend
– Bray Wyatt commented in response to a fan discussing his final WWE appearance after his release on Saturday. As you know doubt know by now, Wyatt was released from the company yesterday. A fan referenced Wyatt’s final appearance on the post-WrestleMania Raw in April, where he said, “No matter what has happened lately, we still have each other, we will always have each other” and referenced a “brand new start,” which the fan said felt like Wyatt foreshadowing his release.
As is always the case, Wyatt’s response was cryptic as he replied with a circle, though it seems to be Wyatt simply acknowledging the fan’s comments.
– James Storm noted on Twitter that a memorial will be held for Bob Ryder next weekend. The memorial comes after the longtime Impact executive passed away in November. The full tweet is below:
