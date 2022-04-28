wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Get Engaged
The former Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman are set to tie the knot, as the couple have become engaged. Joseann Offerman posted to her Instagram account on Thursday to reveal that Windham Rotunda (better known as Wyatt) proposed to her and she accepted.
Offerman wrote:
“A million times YES! I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
The couple have been dating since 2017 and have two children together. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
