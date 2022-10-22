Bray Wyatt QR Code Leads To ‘Psych Evaluation,’ More

Another QR code aired during a Bray Wyatt-related segment on tonight’s Smackdown, leading to a “psych evaluation” for Wyatt himself. The QR code aired during the segment featuring the new Wyatt mask and led to his site, which is the psych evaluation report for Wyatt. The report notes that Wyatt has “difficulty showing remorse or empathy” and is largely blacked out otherwise.

However, the client ID in the upper right hand corner of the report, 855-211-1333, is a phone number that plays a message of Wyatt whispering “Oh no, not me/I never lost control. Oh no, not me/We never lost control.” Those are lyrics from David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World,” which was of his 1970 album of the same name. The song had a resurgence in 1993 when Nirvana performed it during their famous MTV Unplugged episode, with the cover becoming a big hit on radio stations (Bowie’s version was popular but was never released as a single).