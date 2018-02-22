Bray Wyatt Reportedly Not Paying Spousal & Child Support, Giving JoJo Expensive Gifts Instead

– A new report says that Bray Wyatt is lapsing on his spousal support while giving girlfriend JoJo Offerman expensive gifts. Consider the source and give it whatever credence you wish as a result, but the Daily Mail reports that according to legal documents, Wyatt’s estranged wife Samantha has accused him of being behind on child and spousal support, but went on an $11,000 on “non-necessary” expenditures during a ten-day period from December 20th of last year to January 4th.

According to the site, Wyatt was ordered by court judgment to pay $14,735 per month but has only been paying $6,000. Listed among the $11,000 he spent despite owning money to his wife was:

* $5,006.27 on miniature horses, supplies, and food

* $533.93 on jewelry “not for his wife” at Diamonds Direct

* $285 at Tootsie’s strip club

* $139.60 at burlesque club E11even

* $171.20 on women’s swimwear

* $118.48 at Stillwaters Tavern

* $112.79 at a Miami bar

Samantha’s lawyer has said, “This really is just the tip of the iceberg. He had already gone to Vegas and spent a lot of money at Nobu or one of the restaurants – substantial amounts of money. He’s told my client – it’s my money, not your money. It’s my money. That’s a dangerous and reckless mentality. It’s not accurate under the law and it’s not healthy for the family.”