wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals Secret Easter Egg Message Promos, Miz Shares Photo Of ‘Deadlifting’ Daughter, Cathy Kelly On NotSamWrestling

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– The recently repackaged Bray Wyatt has revealed an intriguing easter egg long-hidden in years old promos. According to him, there was a string of eight consecutive backstage promos he cut in 2015 that contained stand-out lines, which when combined form a secret message. He claims this has gone undiscovered for years, and the first to find it will get a prize. Whether this is legit or a rib on the fans is hard to say, but you can see his tweet on the matter below:

– The Miz tweeted out a photo of his baby daughter supposedly dead-lifting huge dumbbells. We can’t yet report her feat as factual news, but we can confirm it’s cuteness. See the tweet below:

– WWE social media correspondent Cathy Kelly was on fellow WWE broadcast personnel Sam Roberts’ podcast recently, Notsam Wrestling. You can see the interview below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Cathy Kelly, Sam Roberts, The Miz, Jordan Huie

More Stories

loading