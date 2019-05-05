wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals Secret Easter Egg Message Promos, Miz Shares Photo Of ‘Deadlifting’ Daughter, Cathy Kelly On NotSamWrestling
– The recently repackaged Bray Wyatt has revealed an intriguing easter egg long-hidden in years old promos. According to him, there was a string of eight consecutive backstage promos he cut in 2015 that contained stand-out lines, which when combined form a secret message. He claims this has gone undiscovered for years, and the first to find it will get a prize. Whether this is legit or a rib on the fans is hard to say, but you can see his tweet on the matter below:
Fun game time!
Bet you didn’t know that in 2015 I did 8 consecutive (backstage) promos where one sentence didn’t belong in each of them. But together they make up a secret message, no one ever found it. 😞
You guys never look hard enough.
First one to get it wins a prize!
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 4, 2019
– The Miz tweeted out a photo of his baby daughter supposedly dead-lifting huge dumbbells. We can’t yet report her feat as factual news, but we can confirm it’s cuteness. See the tweet below:
My daughter can deadlift more than your daughter. 🏋️♀️ @MonroeMizanin @marysemizanin pic.twitter.com/v4ttm0mLX2
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 4, 2019
– WWE social media correspondent Cathy Kelly was on fellow WWE broadcast personnel Sam Roberts’ podcast recently, Notsam Wrestling. You can see the interview below:
