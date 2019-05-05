WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals Secret Easter Egg Message Promos, Miz Shares Photo Of ‘Deadlifting’ Daughter, Cathy Kelly On NotSamWrestling

– The recently repackaged Bray Wyatt has revealed an intriguing easter egg long-hidden in years old promos. According to him, there was a string of eight consecutive backstage promos he cut in 2015 that contained stand-out lines, which when combined form a secret message. He claims this has gone undiscovered for years, and the first to find it will get a prize. Whether this is legit or a rib on the fans is hard to say, but you can see his tweet on the matter below:

Fun game time! Bet you didn’t know that in 2015 I did 8 consecutive (backstage) promos where one sentence didn’t belong in each of them. But together they make up a secret message, no one ever found it. 😞 You guys never look hard enough. First one to get it wins a prize! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 4, 2019

– The Miz tweeted out a photo of his baby daughter supposedly dead-lifting huge dumbbells. We can’t yet report her feat as factual news, but we can confirm it’s cuteness. See the tweet below:

– WWE social media correspondent Cathy Kelly was on fellow WWE broadcast personnel Sam Roberts’ podcast recently, Notsam Wrestling. You can see the interview below: