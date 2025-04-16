BRCW Underground To Take Place In May With Double Tag Team Title Match & More

BRCW Underground is set to take place next month with Matt Riddle, Harley Cameron and more set to compete. Boca Raton Championship Wrestling announced on Tuesday that the event is set to take place on May 18th with a Tag Team Championship unification match and more.

The show takes place in Boca Raton, Florida with the following card:

* BRCW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jonny Fairplay vs. Tyler Breeze

* Winner Take All Tag Team Championship Unification Match: BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers Vs. CCW Tag Team Champions Ricky Martinez & ERA

* Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Match: MO Jabari vs. Kerry Morton

* Steve Maclin & Lakay vs. Noah Kekoa & Monster Fulton

* Harley Cameron vs. Renee Michelle

* Oddyssey vs. JACK Talos