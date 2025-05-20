BRCW Underground Results 5.18.25: Steve Maclin Battles In #1 Contender’s Match, More

BRCW Underground took place on Sunday night, with steve Maclin in action and more. The promotion sent along the full results from the Boca Raton show, and you can see them below:

* Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Match: Mo Jabari def. Kerry Morton

* Oddyssey def. Jack Talos

* It’s Gal def. Skitz

* DTF def. Matt Taven

* Winners Take All CCW & BRCW Tag Team Championship Match: Wild Stallionz (Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers) def. Ricky Martinez & ERA

* BRCW Cruiserweight Championship: Jonny Fairplay and Harley Cameron def. Tyler Breeze and Renee Michelle

* Cha Cha Charlie def. A.J. Francis

* #1 Contenders Match: Steve Maclin def. Lakay, Noah Kekoa, and Fulton

* Also appeared: Ricardo Rodriguez, Matt Rehwoldt, Samira, Mark Long, Matthew Maschler, Neil the Heel, BRCW Champion Ricky Morton, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Dasha, Bull James, Leva Bates, and Lloyd Anoa’i.