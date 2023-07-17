wrestling / News
Various News: Breezango Uniting At Indie Show, Article On 10 Year Anniversary of Total Divas Premiere
– Breezango are set to reunite for Next Generation Wrestling’s upcoming show. Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who last competed together in NXT in June of 2021, will team up at NGW Nightmare in the Old City in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 8th as the team of Dirty Breeze. Their opponents have yet to be revealed.
Your NEW NGW Champion @MmmGorgeous teams up with @DirtyDangoCurty to form Dirty Breeze!
Live October 8th at Nightmare in the Old City!
Be there at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee!
Get 🎟️: https://t.co/p3JJsjUtvU pic.twitter.com/5ii0JpkWfy
— NGW: Tennessee (@NextGenTN) July 15, 2023
– TV Insider has a new feature article commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Total Divas series premiere looking back at original cast members the Garcia Twins, Eva Marie, Natalya, Trinity Fatu, Ariane Andrew, and JoJo Offerman and looking where they are now.
