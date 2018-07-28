Various News: Bret Hart Appears at UFC on Fox 30, Owen Hart Inducted Into The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame, Brandi Rhodes No Longer Ring Announcing

– Bret Hart appeared at tonight’s UFC on Fox 30 event. UFC Heavyweight/Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier got excited putting “The Hit Man” over on commentary, heavily praising Hart. Light Heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba entered the Octagon wearing Hart’s trademark sunglasses while Hart’s WWE entrance theme played…

Daniel Cormier sounded like the happiest man in the world introducing Bret Hart on screen at tonight's UFC card in Calgary pic.twitter.com/Tzyi25NLQ6 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 29, 2018

– Owen hart was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame this evening. Other inductees into this year’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame included Booker T, Bruiser Brody, Ben Askren, Koji Miyamoto, and Dan Severn.

The Hart Family accept the induction of Owen Hart into the 2018 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/LTv7iz6BOe — David Lagana (@Lagana) July 29, 2018

The Hart Family honoring their brother and uncle Owen Hart at the @wrestlingmuseum! pic.twitter.com/SI2GSDKptF — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) July 29, 2018

– Brandi Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, clarifying that she is no longer a ring announcer…

I’m not wrestling at #ALLIN But I’ll be appearing of course. With as many Beyoncé style costume changes as time will allow. https://t.co/1IO316CB9j — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 27, 2018