Various News: Bret Hart Appears at UFC on Fox 30, Owen Hart Inducted Into The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame, Brandi Rhodes No Longer Ring Announcing

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bret Hart Big Event 350 Days

– Bret Hart appeared at tonight’s UFC on Fox 30 event. UFC Heavyweight/Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier got excited putting “The Hit Man” over on commentary, heavily praising Hart. Light Heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba entered the Octagon wearing Hart’s trademark sunglasses while Hart’s WWE entrance theme played…

Thank you @danawhite and @ufc for a great night here in Calgary! #foxfightnight

A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on

– Owen hart was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame this evening. Other inductees into this year’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall Of Fame included Booker T, Bruiser Brody, Ben Askren, Koji Miyamoto, and Dan Severn.

– Brandi Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, clarifying that she is no longer a ring announcer…

