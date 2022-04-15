Brett Lauderdale Claims ‘Biggest Wrestling Company’ Is Interested In Bloodsport Brand

During the latest episode of his podcast (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said that the ‘biggest wrestling company in the world’ has shown interest in the Bloodsport brand.

This would seem to suggest WWE, although blood is something they’ve been publicly against in recent years. It’s possible they could want the shows for Peacock.

Lauderdale noted that there have been discussions. He also said that Stephanie McMahon invited him to Wrestlemania Sunday, put him in a suite and spoke to him personally, even praising GCW. He later posted a photo of the two to social media.

My good close personal friend Stephanie McMahon. A real pleasure to attend my 9th Wrestlemania! LFG! pic.twitter.com/oEVwE6WNl0 — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Lauderdale said that it’s been tough to book a match between Will Ospreay and Nick Wayne, something that had been discussed in January, due to Ospreay’s schedule. He said they’ve kept in touch and are trying to make it happen.

Finally, he confirmed that G-Raver isn’t working for GCW and said he’s not wrestling at all. Lauderdale doesn’t know if anyone will book him.