Brett Ryan Gosselin Explains Why He Signed To MLW

Brett Ryan Gosselin is now under MLW contract, and he recently explained why he signed on board with the company. As noted, MLW has signed the Rogue Horsemen, reportedly to a multi-year deal, and BRG spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Phil Lindsey on In The Weeds about deciding to lock himself down to the company.

“At the end of the day, I have to think about what is best for my career,” Gosselin said. “When I look at a company like MLW, they seem to be one of the only companies that love to take a chance on brand new stars and on people who are on the independent scene but not necessarily making all the big waves. They look for real talent in each individual that they hire.”

He added, “I have felt that with everybody I’ve worked with backstage, it’s been such a welcoming environment since I’ve been there. It was a no brainer.”

Gosselin picked up a win over Alex Kane in a chain match at Lucha Apocalypta early last month.