Brian Cage On Wanting To Appear On Both AEW & ROH Shows, His Future Goals In Wrestling

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage discussed wanting to appear on both AEW and ROH shows, his future goals in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brian Cage on wanting to appear on both AEW and ROH shows: “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there is a lot of talk and rumors about Ring of Honor, what’s next, what’s going to happen. There’s stuff I know and there’s a lot of stuff I don’t know. There’s a lot of stuff a lot of people don’t know. It does look like we’ll hopefully be doing both at the same time and I’ll be part of it. I’m never one to turn down work. That’s why I feel like I’m one of the most working AEW contract guys as far as working on the independents and taking on all this extra stuff. I love this business, and I love to go out there and have amazing matches. That’s usually what I do too. When I take an indie booking, I want an awesome, fun match where I can go out there and shine. That’s my addiction, that’s my high, that’s my drug, if you will.”

On his future goals in wrestling: “Realistically, I always say if you’re not in this business to be champion and be No. 1, then I don’t know what you’re doing. But right now, I think more than any title, I just want to get back in there and just have amazing matches with a lot of amazing talent that I haven’t worked. There are so many. I think there are like 20 names that I wrote down that I haven’t worked with, and I’ve worked with one of them. The one match I asked for was Matt Sydal. They gave me on Dynamite. Then I got to work with [Hangman] Page, which was unexpected and I loved that match that we had at Double or Nothing. Those are the only two that I feel like are Brian Cage matches. That’s what I want.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.