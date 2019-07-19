wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Brian Cage and Killer Kross Miss AAA Event, Scott Steiner and Rhino Set For California Shows, Sami Callihan To Game Tonight On Twitch
July 19, 2019
– PWInsider reports that both Brian Cage and Killer Kross missed last night’s AAA Conquista Total Gira show, which they were advertised for.
– Scott Steiner and Rhino will work Impact Wrestling’s California shows next month. You can buy tickets here.
– Sami Callihan will be gaming live during the commercial breaks of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling when it streams on Twitch.TV.
