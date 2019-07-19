wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Brian Cage and Killer Kross Miss AAA Event, Scott Steiner and Rhino Set For California Shows, Sami Callihan To Game Tonight On Twitch

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brian Cage Impact

PWInsider reports that both Brian Cage and Killer Kross missed last night’s AAA Conquista Total Gira show, which they were advertised for.

– Scott Steiner and Rhino will work Impact Wrestling’s California shows next month. You can buy tickets here.

– Sami Callihan will be gaming live during the commercial breaks of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling when it streams on Twitch.TV.

