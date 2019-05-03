wrestling / News
Impact News: Brian Cage Not at Weekend Events, Other Talent Backstage, Match Added to Code Red
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Brian Cage will not at this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Cage’s back injury is keeping him from appearing at the tapings on Friday and Saturday, or at Code Red on Sunday.
– The site also notes that Jim Mitchell is backstage at tonight’s taping in Philadelphia, and that the word backstage is that at least one other ECW alumnus is set to appear over the weekend.
– Impact has added Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan to the Code Red event that streams on Sunday on Impact Plus.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’