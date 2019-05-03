Impact News: Brian Cage Not at Weekend Events, Other Talent Backstage, Match Added to Code Red

– Brian Cage will not at this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Cage’s back injury is keeping him from appearing at the tapings on Friday and Saturday, or at Code Red on Sunday.

– The site also notes that Jim Mitchell is backstage at tonight’s taping in Philadelphia, and that the word backstage is that at least one other ECW alumnus is set to appear over the weekend.

– Impact has added Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan to the Code Red event that streams on Sunday on Impact Plus.