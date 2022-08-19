Brian Gewirtz Talks About His Reactions To Management Changes At WWE

Things are certainly changing dramatically as WWE organizes new management personnel into various new roles (per Wrestling Inc). Former head writer Brian Gewirtz spoke with WI’s Nick Hausman on the topic while launching his new book, titled “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE.” You can read a couple interview highlights below.

On the scale of change for WWE’s internal workings: “Oh my God, I can’t even imagine what it must be like in that company. Pitching to just one particular person and having everything funneled through that one person, you know, that’s arguably one of the big advantages WWE has had is you always know where the buck stops.”

On his own reactions to the Triple H-headed new episodes of WWE: “[I’m] like, ‘Wow, I wonder, is there a long gap as we wait for the meeting to start, or are you just seeing that person right away? Are things signed off on much, much earlier and you can start writing the script sooner? Is it reviewed before you actually get to TV? Sometimes in my day, sometimes it was, sometimes it wasn’t.”