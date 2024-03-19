Brian Gewirtz Responds To Cody Rhodes Namedropping Him WWE On Raw, Insults Pharaoh

Brian Gewirtz heard Cody Rhodes mention him on Raw, and he had a response that included some shade for Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh. Rhodes claimed in his promo on Monday’s show that Gewirtz must have come up with Rock’s “final boss” name and Gewirtz posted to Twitter to push back on that.

He wrote:

“‘Final Boss’ isn’t anything I came up with. @TheRock calls himself that because he is that. If it makes you feel better @CodyRhodes, I was the first to tell him about your spectacularly stupid goofy ass dog.”

The Rock began taking shots at Rhodes’ dog a couple of weeks ago in his promos.