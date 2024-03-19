Cody Rhodes Says Rock Isn’t His ‘Final Boss’ At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock’s comments toward him on WWE Raw, denying that the Great One is the “final boss” at WrestleMania. Rhodes appeared on Monday’s show and cut a promo in which he said that Rock isn’t “everyone’s favorite heel” as he previously said and unlike the likes of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Bobby Hennan, is just an “asshole.” He went on to accuse Rock of crying behind the scenes the whole time as he cried to TKO and said he needed to save WWE and that they said yes because they’re nothing but “Yes Men.”

Rhodes said Rock was on the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling but is also a whiny bitch, then complimented Rock’s mom in contrast to the comments Rock made about his own mother. He asked if Rock would bring the Great One or bring his “Big Dwayne Energy,” or if he would just bring his “Little D**k Syndrome.” He finally said that Rock may call himself the final boss, but that at WrestleMania he would just be Roman Reigns’ side chick.

Rhodes is set to have a face-to-face with Reigns on this week’s WWE Smackdown.