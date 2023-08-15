Brian Gewirtz Doesn’t Expect The Rock To Appear In WWE During Strikes

The Rock’s family has been the focus of WWE’s most prominent storyline for a while, but Brian Gewirtz doesn’t imagine Rock will be getting involved while the strikes are ongoing. Gewirtz is the SVP of Development for Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company, and he recently spoke with The Ringer for a new interview in which he talked about why the Great One is unlikely to appear for WWE during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On fans asking him to acknowledge Roman Reigns: “The Rock does look at his social media. I don’t know how much you can cover when you have millions upon millions and millions of followers, but somehow, he saw the Grayson Waller thing. We haven’t discussed it. I personally don’t think…obviously, there are bigger things going on in the world in general, but even in the entertainment landscape, I would be…even though WWE is not affiliated with any of the guilds and not affiliated with SAG, it’s a bad look for a prominent actor like The Rock, Cena, Batista to appear on an entertainment program while there is a strike going on and people are not getting paid and are striking. Yes, it’s not insane, but appearing on television in an entertainment capacity is not a great look when a strike is going.”

On The Rock potentially returning to WWE at some point: “I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally, if not more shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again and figuring in the storyline at some point. It needs to be crafted, discussed, and thought about. We’ve never talked about this, just my opinion, if The Rock tweeted something about The Bloodline, it’s not like if I tweeted something. If he tweeted something, the gates of hell are open. It’s hard to close the door again once you do it, once you dip your toe into the pool, it’s on. You can tweet Grayson Waller, he can tweet back, and it can be a funny exchange, but there’s not going to be this pitchfork like mentality of ‘what are you waiting for, do it, you started it.’ Once you start doing the Bloodline thing, it’s time to go. That’s why you have to be very judicious and careful.”