Brian Hebner Says Hiring Jeff Jarrett For Live Events Is The Best Move WWE Could Make

Brian Hebner is a big fan of WWE’s decision to bring in Jeff Jarrett to be their Senior Vice President of Live Events. The Impact referee recently discussed WWE’s decision to hire Jarrett in the position and said that based on his experience working with Jarrett, WWE made a wise move.

“This is probably the best move WWE can make,” Hebner said (per Wrestling Inc). “Jeff is a very, very smart guy when it comes to live events. I have worked so many live events with him and I could tell you, man, like, this guy, now this is going back to TNA days, he did every radio, every appearance, he did everything.”

Jarrett said on his My World Podcast last week that ” What’s been stated, SVP of Live Events, my passion is in live events. I’ll leave it right there. It’s going to be a journey that I’m excited about.”