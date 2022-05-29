wrestling / News
Note on Jeff Jarrett’s Official Position in WWE
May 29, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Jeff Jarrett’s position in WWE now that he’s coming back on board there. As reported last night, Jarrett has returned to WWE in an executive position where he is in charge of live events.
According to PWInsider, the word in WWE is that Jarrett’s official position will Senior Vice President of Live Events. As noted yesterday, he will officially start his duties next week.
