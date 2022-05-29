wrestling / News

Note on Jeff Jarrett’s Official Position in WWE

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Jeff Jarrett Rick Boogs Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

A new report has an update on Jeff Jarrett’s position in WWE now that he’s coming back on board there. As reported last night, Jarrett has returned to WWE in an executive position where he is in charge of live events.

According to PWInsider, the word in WWE is that Jarrett’s official position will Senior Vice President of Live Events. As noted yesterday, he will officially start his duties next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading