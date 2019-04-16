TBI Concludes Investigation Into Death of Brian Lawler

– PWInsider reports that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the investigation has been concluded int he July 2018 death of former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher, aka Brian Lawler, who is also the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Keli McAlister of TBI stated, “Our investigation has concluded and all findings have been turned over to District Attorney General Mark Davidson. I will have to refer any questions to his office.” Mark Davidson’s office has not yet released a statement on the investigation.

Previously, attorneys representing Jerry Lawler and the estate of Brian Lawler filed subpoenas demanding TBI and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office provide information on the investigation of Brian Lawler’s passing. Lawler passed away after allegedly hanging himself following a DUI arrest in July 2018. Later, Lawler would express doubt that his son killed himself in interviews.

Per the report, since the investigation has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, it’s unknown if any of the findings will be made available to the public.