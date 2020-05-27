Brian Myers Announced for First Post-WWE Event With WrestlePro Alaska

– Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, has been announced to work the upcoming WrestlePro Alaska event on September 19. The card will be held at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. This will be Myers’ official WrestlePro Alaska debut. You can view the announcement from owner Kevin Matthews below.

Myers was among the names released from WWE last month, along with his former tag team partner, Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona).