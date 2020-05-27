wrestling / News
Brian Myers Announced for First Post-WWE Event With WrestlePro Alaska
May 27, 2020
– Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, has been announced to work the upcoming WrestlePro Alaska event on September 19. The card will be held at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. This will be Myers’ official WrestlePro Alaska debut. You can view the announcement from owner Kevin Matthews below.
Myers was among the names released from WWE last month, along with his former tag team partner, Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona).
“The Prince of Queens” Brian Myers will be making his in ring debut with WrestlePro Alaska on September 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage! pic.twitter.com/lAVUzU0Q7Y
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) May 27, 2020
