Brian Pillman Jr. Makes Statement in Latest MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest issue of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, featuring the first MLW statement from Brian Pillman Jr. and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Brian Pillman Jr. makes his first statement in almost six months. Tom Lawlor scouts the competition as he readies for #TheRestart. World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed unleashes hot fire on Pillman. Alicia Atout interviews the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone about his goals for #TheRestart. World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich are fired up for some challengers. Konnan makes Salina an offer… can she afford to refuse?