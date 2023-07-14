wrestling / News

Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Trained At WWE Performance Center This Week

July 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. is fresh off his AEW exit, and he has reportedly trained at the WWE Performance Center since. As reported earlier this week, Pillman exited AEW after his contract expired. The WON reports that Pillman trained at the PC on Thursday which Fightful has also confirmed.

Pillman has yet to comment on his AEW exit or appearance at the PC.

