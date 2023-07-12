wrestling / News

Brian Pillman Jr.’s AEW Deal Reportedly Expires

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Brian Pillman Jr Image Credit: AEW

Brian Pillman Jr.’s time in AEW is at an end, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Pillman Jr’s deal with AEW has expired and he has left the company.

Pillman first competed for AEW at Double or Nothing 2019 and was a member of the Varsity Blondes along with Griff Garrison. He last competed for the company in May.

