wrestling / News
Brian Pillman Jr.’s AEW Deal Reportedly Expires
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
Brian Pillman Jr.’s time in AEW is at an end, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Pillman Jr’s deal with AEW has expired and he has left the company.
Pillman first competed for AEW at Double or Nothing 2019 and was a member of the Varsity Blondes along with Griff Garrison. He last competed for the company in May.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake