Brian Pillman Jr vs. Low Ki Added To MLW Saturday Night Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Brian Pillman Jr. and Low Ki for this Saturday’s MLW Saturday Night Superfight PPV. Here’s a press release:

It’s a battle for respect as Low Ki wrestles the 2018 Rookie of the Year Brian Pillman Jr. live this Saturday night on Pay-Per-View at Saturday Night SuperFight.

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Low Ki vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight this Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium on pay-per-view.

After Pillman nearly defeated Aries, Low Ki tried to impart some advice only for the rookie to blow it off. The “rogue rookie” believes he’s on the right path and was seemingly offended by the former World Champ’s offering of advice.

Instead, inexplicably Pillman felt compelled to mock Low Ki on an episode of H2tv a few weeks ago… and then challenge the former World Heavyweight Champion to a match at SuperFight!

It didn’t take Low Ki much time to respond, acting the challenge on Twitter.

Pillman, who has a reputation for disrespecting veterans, including his own mentor Kevin Sullivan and hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer now faces Low Ki: a man who has knocked out all of his opponents since this spring… each with 4 minutes!

Both men are determined to prove their point in this battle for respect at Saturday Night SuperFight.

Will Pillman once again disrespect one of the sport’s greats?

Or will we see another KO in Chicago?

Find out LIVE on PPV as two eras clash for the first-time ever live on PPV November 2!

Signed thus far for this card:

NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries

TEXAS TORNADO WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT:

The Dynasty (c) vs. The Von Erich Boys

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

STAIRWAY TO HELL MATCH!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

BATTLE FOR RESPECT!

Low Ki vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

TRIOS MATCH!

Septimo Dragon, Gringo Loco & Puma King vs. Injustice

FREE PRE-SHOW ON ALL CABLE SYSTEMS/SATELLITE/FITE/YOUTUBE:

TRIANGLE TAG TEAM MATCH!

CONTRA Unit: Simon Gotch & Ikuro Kwon vs. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James vs. Spirit Squad

Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Zenshi

Savio Vega vs. Leo Brien

The debut of Gino “El Intocable” Medina vs. Air Wolf

