Bride and Groom Recreate Roman Reigns’ Entrance For Wedding
April 29, 2024 | Posted by
A bride and groom recently went viral for recreating the entrance of Roman Reigns at their wedding, complete with title belts. The groom played Reigns while it appears the bride played Paul Heyman.
Acknowledge them.
a couple had a wedding with the bride as paul heyman and the groom as roman reigns, i love this, congrats to them 😭☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/0PDWjl4esx
— mister j (@brandnewdrip) April 28, 2024