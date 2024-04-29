wrestling / News

Bride and Groom Recreate Roman Reigns’ Entrance For Wedding

A bride and groom recently went viral for recreating the entrance of Roman Reigns at their wedding, complete with title belts. The groom played Reigns while it appears the bride played Paul Heyman.

Acknowledge them.

