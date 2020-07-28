wrestling / News
Various News: Brie Bella Lingerie Maternity Shoot Video, DDP Wishes Triple H Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan WWE Network Compilation
– As the third trimester clock ticks, Brie Bella rocks white lingerie with diamonds, pearls and butterflies for the last maternity photo shoot before her newborn arrives.
– DDP tweeted Happy Birthday to Triple H, along with a video where he recalls a story about Triple H.
– Best of WWE: Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches compilation is now available on WWE Network and features the following matches (h/t PWInsider):
* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the United States Championship, Night of Champions 2010
* Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship, Over the Limit 2012
* Team Hell No vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Night of Champions 2012
* Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Summerslam 2013
* Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H, WrestleMania 30
* Daniel Bryan vs. Batista vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WrestleMania 30
* Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar, Survivor Series 2018
* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, TLC 2018
