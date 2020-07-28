Various News: Brie Bella Lingerie Maternity Shoot Video, DDP Wishes Triple H Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan WWE Network Compilation

– As the third trimester clock ticks, Brie Bella rocks white lingerie with diamonds, pearls and butterflies for the last maternity photo shoot before her newborn arrives.

– DDP tweeted Happy Birthday to Triple H, along with a video where he recalls a story about Triple H.

Happy Birthday Triple H I just wanted to share this story about Triple H’s character as we celebrate my buddies 🎂 Happy Birthday Brother💎 @tripleh @stephaniemcmahon @wwe #wwe #HHH #TripleH @ddpyoga 💥 DDP pic.twitter.com/zhPMs2tk6p — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) July 27, 2020

– Best of WWE: Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches compilation is now available on WWE Network and features the following matches (h/t PWInsider):

* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the United States Championship, Night of Champions 2010

* Daniel Bryan vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship, Over the Limit 2012

* Team Hell No vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Night of Champions 2012

* Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Summerslam 2013

* Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H, WrestleMania 30

* Daniel Bryan vs. Batista vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WrestleMania 30

* Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar, Survivor Series 2018

* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, TLC 2018